The alliance of I.N.D.I.A is broken!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 17, 2023, 06:00 PM IST
The BJP and the opposition are busy preparing for the Lok Sabha elections to be held next year. Twenty-six opposition parties came together with the aim of defeating the BJP in the general elections. He named his alliance INDIA. Meanwhile, after a Congress meeting in Delhi on Wednesday, the statement of party leaders has created a situation of 'confusion'. Congress leaders gave a statement that the party leadership has been asked to make strong preparations for all the 7 Lok Sabha seats in Delhi. Meanwhile, many meanings are being extracted from the statements of Congress leaders. Reacting to these statements, the Aam Aadmi Party said that if the Congress has decided to contest the elections alone in Delhi, then what is the point of the INDIA alliance?

