Bridge built on Gaurmukh Pedestrian Path Collapses

| Updated: Jul 05, 2024, 03:26 PM IST

Uttarakhand Rain Alert: The rain in Uttarakhand has caused heavy destruction in many areas. 30-40 pilgrims who had gone to Gomukh got stuck due to the collapse of the alternative bridge built on the glacier at Devgad on the Gangotri to Gomukh walking route in Uttarkashi. While 2 pilgrims also got washed away. On receiving the information, the SDRF team reached the spot and rescued the stranded pilgrims safely.