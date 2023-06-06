NewsVideos
videoDetails

The court of Bageshwar Baba Dhirendra Shastri is strange, there is no limit of caste or religion

|Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 01:51 PM IST
Bageshwar Baba News: The glory of the court of Baba Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham is unique. Not only Hindus but also Muslims have the freedom to come to Baba's court. Baba's court does not see any religion. Know in this report why there are so many fans of Baba?

All Videos

When Joe Biden asked for PM Modi's autograph, know how is India-America relations?
2:21
When Joe Biden asked for PM Modi's autograph, know how is India-America relations?
Rahul Gandhi ridiculed India in America, US said - Let's go to Delhi
6:24
Rahul Gandhi ridiculed India in America, US said - Let's go to Delhi
Coromandal Express Accident: Listen to the story of the accident from important eyewitness Venkatesh NK
20:25
Coromandal Express Accident: Listen to the story of the accident from important eyewitness Venkatesh NK
Big action on Pull making company in Bhagalpur, Tejashwi Yadav warns of blacklisting
1:45
Big action on Pull making company in Bhagalpur, Tejashwi Yadav warns of blacklisting
2 accused in police custody over Aurangzeb poster controversy in Maharashtra
1:22
2 accused in police custody over Aurangzeb poster controversy in Maharashtra

Trending Videos

2:21
When Joe Biden asked for PM Modi's autograph, know how is India-America relations?
6:24
Rahul Gandhi ridiculed India in America, US said - Let's go to Delhi
20:25
Coromandal Express Accident: Listen to the story of the accident from important eyewitness Venkatesh NK
1:45
Big action on Pull making company in Bhagalpur, Tejashwi Yadav warns of blacklisting
1:22
2 accused in police custody over Aurangzeb poster controversy in Maharashtra
Bageshwar Dham,bageshwar dham sarkar,bageshwar dham sarkar dhirendra shastri,bageshwar dham sarkar dhirendra krishna shastri,bageshwar baba,bageshwar baba dhirendra shastri,bageshwar baba dhirendra,bageshwar baba dhirendra shastri live,bageshwar baba dhirendra shastri interview,dhirendra shastri,dhirendra krishna shastri,dhirendra shastri patna,dhirendra shastri patna live,dhirendra shastri religion,Breaking News,Hindi News,Zee News,Latest News,today news,