The dictator reached Russia. Will there be a deal on weapons?

|Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 11:04 AM IST
Kim Jong Un Reaches Russia: North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un has reached Russia. According to reports, North Korea may give weapons to Russia. To which America has expressed strong objection.
