NewsVideos
videoDetails

The gaming industry is grappling for clarity, here's what has happened so far...

|Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 08:20 PM IST
All eyes are on the government's plan for the online gaming industry. The gaming industry is proliferating in India and is expected to reach new limits in the coming years. With the proper support from the government, the industry can fulfill its potential and significantly contribute to the country’s economy. Here's all you need to know about the government's intervention with the gaming industry so far..

All Videos

Adani Enterprises gained almost 2 percent
3:58
Adani Enterprises gained almost 2 percent
On Adani, Mahesh Jethmalani's tremendous attack on the opposition
1:17
On Adani, Mahesh Jethmalani's tremendous attack on the opposition
Congress MP Preneet Kaur suspended by the party
2:33
Congress MP Preneet Kaur suspended by the party
Big success in the hands of security forces in Kulgam of Jammu and Kashmir
4:27
Big success in the hands of security forces in Kulgam of Jammu and Kashmir
Hanuma Vihari plays with a fractured hand in Ranji Match, netizens laud his dedication for the team
Hanuma Vihari plays with a fractured hand in Ranji Match, netizens laud his dedication for the team

Trending Videos

3:58
Adani Enterprises gained almost 2 percent
1:17
On Adani, Mahesh Jethmalani's tremendous attack on the opposition
2:33
Congress MP Preneet Kaur suspended by the party
4:27
Big success in the hands of security forces in Kulgam of Jammu and Kashmir
Hanuma Vihari plays with a fractured hand in Ranji Match, netizens laud his dedication for the team