The Hindu side said that the demand for compromise is dishonesty!

|Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 08:56 AM IST
Gyanvapi ASI Survey LIVE Updates: The Gyanvapi Mosque has been visited in ASI's scientific survey work to determine that the 17th-century mosque was built over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple in Varanasi. After which the agreement has been offered. The lawyer of the Hindu side said that the demand for compromise was dishonest! Gyanvapi's 'will not give an inch of land'.

ISRO big update on Chandrayaan-3!
ISRO big update on Chandrayaan-3!
Good news will come at 4 pm! Just 100 KM distance, Jai Hind on the moon
Good news will come at 4 pm! Just 100 KM distance, Jai Hind on the moon
EXCLUSIVE pictures of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
EXCLUSIVE pictures of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
Take a look at the High-Tech Futuristic G20 Health Summit in Gujarat, Visitors Amazed
Take a look at the High-Tech Futuristic G20 Health Summit in Gujarat, Visitors Amazed
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign

