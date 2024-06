videoDetails

Big meeting in Home Ministry regarding Jammu and Kashmir

Sonam | Updated: Jun 16, 2024, 04:12 PM IST

Amit Shah High Level Meeting: Home Minister is holding a high level meeting in Delhi regarding Jammu and Kashmir. Let us tell you that the Home Ministry meeting will be held in two rounds. The second meeting regarding the security of Amarnath Yatra will be held at 2 pm.