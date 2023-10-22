trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2678465
The Israeli army is also continuously bombing the Gaza Strip

Oct 22, 2023, 12:02 PM IST
Israel Hamas War Update: Israeli army is carrying out massive attacks on Hamas. The Israeli army is also continuously bombing the Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, Hezbollah has now asked to stop ground attacks in Gaza.
