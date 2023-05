videoDetails

'The Kerala Story' Made Tax-Free In UP, Announces CM Yogi Adityanath

| Updated: May 09, 2023, 11:14 AM IST

A massive controversy has erupted around the film 'The Kerala Story'. The film claimed that 32,000 women from Kerala had gone missing and joined the ISIS. CM Yogi announced that the film 'The Kerala Story' has been made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh.