NewsVideos
videoDetails

The Kerala Story: This is what Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi said after watching the movie...

|Updated: May 09, 2023, 10:00 AM IST
Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi comments on 'The Kerala Story' as Mamata Banerjee-led government banned the movie in West Bengal.
}

All Videos

Lionel Messi And Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Win Top Honours At Laureus Sports Awards 2023
0:59
Lionel Messi And Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Win Top Honours At Laureus Sports Awards 2023
At least 15 dead, 25 injured after a bus falls from a bridge in Khargone
1:36
At least 15 dead, 25 injured after a bus falls from a bridge in Khargone
Russia Victory Day 2023: Russia's 78th Vijay Diwas amidst the war!
7:26
Russia Victory Day 2023: Russia's 78th Vijay Diwas amidst the war!
Madhya Pradesh: Tragic bus accident in Khargone
10:51
Madhya Pradesh: Tragic bus accident in Khargone
Karnataka Election: BJP's Hanuman Chalisa Path in Bengaluru!
0:48
Karnataka Election: BJP's Hanuman Chalisa Path in Bengaluru!

Trending Videos

0:59
Lionel Messi And Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Win Top Honours At Laureus Sports Awards 2023
1:36
At least 15 dead, 25 injured after a bus falls from a bridge in Khargone
7:26
Russia Victory Day 2023: Russia's 78th Vijay Diwas amidst the war!
10:51
Madhya Pradesh: Tragic bus accident in Khargone
0:48
Karnataka Election: BJP's Hanuman Chalisa Path in Bengaluru!