हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
ଓଡ଼ିଶା
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
LIVE TV
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Latest
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
Election
IPL 2023
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
Mobility
Health Summit & Infra Awards
Diabytes
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Games
Latest
India
Election
IPL 2023
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
Mobility
Health Summit & Infra Awards
Diabytes
Technology
Games
NEW
Latest
India
Election
IPL 2023
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
Mobility
Health Summit & Infra Awards
Diabytes
Technology
Games
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
The Kerala Story: This is what Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi said after watching the movie...
|
Updated:
May 09, 2023, 10:00 AM IST
Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi comments on 'The Kerala Story' as Mamata Banerjee-led government banned the movie in West Bengal.
×
All Videos
0:59
Lionel Messi And Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Win Top Honours At Laureus Sports Awards 2023
1:36
At least 15 dead, 25 injured after a bus falls from a bridge in Khargone
7:26
Russia Victory Day 2023: Russia's 78th Vijay Diwas amidst the war!
10:51
Madhya Pradesh: Tragic bus accident in Khargone
0:48
Karnataka Election: BJP's Hanuman Chalisa Path in Bengaluru!
Trending Videos
0:59
Lionel Messi And Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Win Top Honours At Laureus Sports Awards 2023
1:36
At least 15 dead, 25 injured after a bus falls from a bridge in Khargone
7:26
Russia Victory Day 2023: Russia's 78th Vijay Diwas amidst the war!
10:51
Madhya Pradesh: Tragic bus accident in Khargone
0:48
Karnataka Election: BJP's Hanuman Chalisa Path in Bengaluru!