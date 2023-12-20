trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2701139
NewsVideos
videoDetails

The number of corona patients increased again

|Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 05:16 PM IST
Follow Us
Corona infection has started increasing once again across the country. The number of corona patients has doubled in the last 9 days. Talking about the figures, 341 new patients have emerged in the last 24 hours. Kerala has the highest number of active patients at 2041. Karnataka and Goa are at the second and third place in this matter.

All Videos

Spiritual Gathering: Devotees Throng Sabarimala Temple in Kerala for Prayer
Play Icon1:33
Spiritual Gathering: Devotees Throng Sabarimala Temple in Kerala for Prayer
Dhankhar Mimicry Row: 'Opposition leaders are acting like clowns', says JP Nadda
Play Icon2:49
Dhankhar Mimicry Row: 'Opposition leaders are acting like clowns', says JP Nadda
Amit Shah Speech in Lok Sabha to replace IPC, CrPC
Play Icon6:5
Amit Shah Speech in Lok Sabha to replace IPC, CrPC
Disturbing Incident in Barrely: Youth Receives Taliban-Style Punishment
Play Icon0:45
Disturbing Incident in Barrely: Youth Receives Taliban-Style Punishment
Harvest Heist: Farmer Faces Loss as Harvester Machine Steals Rice Crop in Bilaspu
Play Icon0:21
Harvest Heist: Farmer Faces Loss as Harvester Machine Steals Rice Crop in Bilaspu

Trending Videos

Spiritual Gathering: Devotees Throng Sabarimala Temple in Kerala for Prayer
play icon1:33
Spiritual Gathering: Devotees Throng Sabarimala Temple in Kerala for Prayer
Dhankhar Mimicry Row: 'Opposition leaders are acting like clowns', says JP Nadda
play icon2:49
Dhankhar Mimicry Row: 'Opposition leaders are acting like clowns', says JP Nadda
Amit Shah Speech in Lok Sabha to replace IPC, CrPC
play icon6:5
Amit Shah Speech in Lok Sabha to replace IPC, CrPC
Disturbing Incident in Barrely: Youth Receives Taliban-Style Punishment
play icon0:45
Disturbing Incident in Barrely: Youth Receives Taliban-Style Punishment
Harvest Heist: Farmer Faces Loss as Harvester Machine Steals Rice Crop in Bilaspu
play icon0:21
Harvest Heist: Farmer Faces Loss as Harvester Machine Steals Rice Crop in Bilaspu
Coronavirus,kerala coronavirus cases,Coronavirus news,coronavirus cases in kerala,jn1 coronavirus,China Coronavirus,Coronavirus update,Coronavirus US,india coronavirus news,coronavirus latest news,coronavirus news update,jn.1 coronavirus,Coronavirus case,coronavirus variant news,Coronavirus China,coronavirus cases,coronavirus varian,Kerala Coronavirus,coronavirus latest,Coronavirus deaths,new coronavirus variant,Coronavirus pandemic,