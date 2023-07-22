trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639012
The 'Pakistani border' made a big demand from Modi and Yogi...Shahbaz Sharif lost his senses!

Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 06:10 PM IST
Seema Haider, who came to India illegally from Pakistan, has now made a big demand from PM Modi and CM Yogi after the President. At the same time, Seema's first husband Ghulam Haider in Pakistan has also appealed to Modi-Yogi for justice.
