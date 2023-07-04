trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630725
The rain in 'Gurugram' exposed the administration! Highway became 'swimming' pool

Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 05:06 PM IST
Heavy Rain in Gurugram: The rain exposed the administration in Gurugram adjacent to Delhi. The highway in Gurugram has become a 'swimming' pool after the rain.
