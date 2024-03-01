trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726576
the whole country is sad to see what TMC did to the sisters, Says PM Modi

|Updated: Mar 01, 2024, 06:32 PM IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 BJP News: In Arambag, West Bengal, Prime Minister Modi fiercely targeted the Mamata government. PM Modi, while attacking Mamata government on Sandeshkhali, said that what TMC, which beats the drum of Maa, Mati and Manush, has done to the sisters of Sandeshkhali. The whole country is sad to see that. PM Modi further said that Wherever the soul of Raja Mohan Roy is, he must be extremely saddened to see the actions of these people. The soul of Raja Ram Mohan Roy would be crying today because of the message he did in Sandeshkhali. TMC government used all its power to save the TMC leader.

