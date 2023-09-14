trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2662140
The whole country is shocked by the martyrdom of martyred DSP Humayun Bhatt.

Sep 14, 2023
Jammu Kashmir Breaking: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid tribute to DSP Humayun Bhatt, who was martyred in an encounter with terrorists in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir. When his mortal remains reached his home, there was mourning there. Humayun's father Ghulam Hasan Bhatt has been DIG in Jammu and Kashmir Police.
Jammu Kashmir Breaking: Last farewell to Panchkula's son Colonel Manpreet, father-in-law said - mountain of sorrows broken
play icon1:38
Jammu Kashmir Breaking: Last farewell to Panchkula's son Colonel Manpreet, father-in-law said - mountain of sorrows broken
America Breaking: Statement of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken - Said of working together with India
play icon0:41
America Breaking: Statement of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken - Said of working together with India
Last rites of J&K DSP killed in Anantnag encounter performed in Budgam
play icon2:40
Last rites of J&K DSP killed in Anantnag encounter performed in Budgam
‘Modi-Modi’ chants echo as PM Modi arrives at BJP HQ for CEC meet, days after successful G20 Summit
play icon3:8
‘Modi-Modi’ chants echo as PM Modi arrives at BJP HQ for CEC meet, days after successful G20 Summit
India gets its first C-295 Aircraft from Spain; All you need to know about ‘world's most versatile aircraft’
play icon4:15
India gets its first C-295 Aircraft from Spain; All you need to know about ‘world's most versatile aircraft’

