trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2660093
NewsVideos
videoDetails

The world is seeing India's strength in G20

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 08:18 PM IST
On the very first day of the G-20 meeting, a major consensus has been reached among the member and guest countries on the issue of peace and harmony in the world. This consensus has been named the New Delhi Declaration. Without naming names, an attempt has been made to send a strong warning and message to countries that violate human rights, threaten nuclear attacks and hurt others by resorting to terrorism.
Follow Us

All Videos

Indonesian President's Son With Spouse Visits Taj Mahal Amid G20 Summit
play icon1:36
Indonesian President's Son With Spouse Visits Taj Mahal Amid G20 Summit
G20 Summit 2023:
play icon1:5
G20 Summit 2023: "So Within G20, I Think These Conversations Are Quite Helpful..." S Jaishankar
New Delhi Declaration got approval, know what is in the G-20 declaration?
play icon4:36
New Delhi Declaration got approval, know what is in the G-20 declaration?
G20 Summit 2023: Rishi Sunak Meets Giorgia Meloni, Hold Discussions On Sidelines Of Summit
play icon3:15
G20 Summit 2023: Rishi Sunak Meets Giorgia Meloni, Hold Discussions On Sidelines Of Summit
G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi Announces Adoption Of 'New Delhi G20 Leaders' Declaration'
play icon1:48
G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi Announces Adoption Of 'New Delhi G20 Leaders' Declaration'

Trending Videos

Indonesian President's Son With Spouse Visits Taj Mahal Amid G20 Summit
play icon1:36
Indonesian President's Son With Spouse Visits Taj Mahal Amid G20 Summit
G20 Summit 2023:
play icon1:5
G20 Summit 2023: "So Within G20, I Think These Conversations Are Quite Helpful..." S Jaishankar
New Delhi Declaration got approval, know what is in the G-20 declaration?
play icon4:36
New Delhi Declaration got approval, know what is in the G-20 declaration?
G20 Summit 2023: Rishi Sunak Meets Giorgia Meloni, Hold Discussions On Sidelines Of Summit
play icon3:15
G20 Summit 2023: Rishi Sunak Meets Giorgia Meloni, Hold Discussions On Sidelines Of Summit
G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi Announces Adoption Of 'New Delhi G20 Leaders' Declaration'
play icon1:48
G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi Announces Adoption Of 'New Delhi G20 Leaders' Declaration'
pm modi g20 summit,g20 summit update,Delhi G20 Summit update,PM Modi,Russo-Ukrainian War update,Joe Biden,PM modi sunak meeting,Rishi Sunak,pm sunak,prime minister rishi sunak,France President Emmanuel Macron,France President,G20 summit 2023,Bharat Mandapam,China PM,Li Qiang,Bharat mandpam,PM Modi,Ashok Chakra,india vs bharat,Modi speech,Zee News,UAE president,Crowne Price,Mohammed bin Salman,Pak on G20 Summit,Italy PM,georgia meloni,