The worst floods in Pakistan, death toll crosses 1000 mark | Zee English News

Deaths from widespread flooding in Pakistan topped 1,000 since mid-June, officials said August 28, as the country’s climate minister called the deadly monsoon season “a serious climate catastrophe.” The worst floods in Pakistan, death toll crosses 1000 mark

|Updated: Aug 28, 2022, 06:04 PM IST
