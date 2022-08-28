The worst floods in Pakistan, death toll crosses 1000 mark | Zee English News

Deaths from widespread flooding in Pakistan topped 1,000 since mid-June, officials said August 28, as the country’s climate minister called the deadly monsoon season “a serious climate catastrophe.” The worst floods in Pakistan, death toll crosses 1000 mark

