Therapeutic drug can render cancer cells: Research
The defence mechanism that many tumour cells spray themselves with suppresses the immune system. However, it appears that a drug that has already been approved for other uses can render this weapon harmless. This is proven by a study from the University of Bonn and the University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf that was recently published in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer. The material will now be further optimised, according to the experts.
