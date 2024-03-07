NewsVideos
'There are 13 thousand illegal madrassas in UP',says SIT - Source

Mar 07, 2024
UP Madarsa Breaking: SIT has made a big revelation regarding Madarsa in UP. According to sources, there are 13 thousand illegal madrassas in UP. SIT has revealed this in the investigation. Most of the madrassas are located on the India-Nepal border. And the number of such madrasas being constructed is more than 500.

