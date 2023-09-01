trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656212
There is a stir in the opposition..Lok Sabha will be dissolved..Will PM Modi resign?

|Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 07:22 AM IST
The central government will call a special session of Parliament between 18 and 22 September. Sources said on Thursday that President Draupadi Murmu can address both the houses in the new Parliament building. In fact, the President was not present at the inauguration of the new Parliament building on 28 May. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the new Parliament building.
