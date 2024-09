videoDetails

'There is no Waqf in the Constitution', what did the Supreme Court lawyer say?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 26, 2024, 05:06 PM IST

Delhi High Court gave a big decision, declaring 13000 square meter land of DDA near Shahi Idgah. Waqf Board's claim was rejected. 'There is no Waqf in the Constitution', what did the Supreme Court lawyer say?