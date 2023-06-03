NewsVideos
'There will be a high-level inquiry into the accident', Railway Minister said after taking stock of the spot in Balasore

|Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 09:58 AM IST
After taking stock of the spot in Balasore, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said that there will be a high-level inquiry into the Odisha accident. This is a big accident. We pray for all the departed souls. Railway team, NDRF, SDRF are engaged in rescue work since last night.

