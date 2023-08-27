trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654345
NewsVideos
videoDetails

There will be a meeting to elect PM from I.N.D.I.A organization, statement of Nitish Kumar

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 27, 2023, 05:20 PM IST
JDU leader Shravan Kumar said that Nitish Kumar wants the next PM to be from I.N.D.I.A organization, due to this there will be meeting of I.N.D.I.A organization on 31st August and 1st September.
Follow Us

All Videos

Shobha Yatra will start again in Nuh? Statement of Hindu Sena on Brajmandal Yatra in Nuh
play icon11:5
Shobha Yatra will start again in Nuh? Statement of Hindu Sena on Brajmandal Yatra in Nuh
Madurai train fire kills 9, forensic investigation underway
play icon0:58
Madurai train fire kills 9, forensic investigation underway
Major accident in Romania, 26 people injured, 1 killed
play icon0:44
Major accident in Romania, 26 people injured, 1 killed
ISRO Chief S Somnath's big statement! 14 days are very important for the mission
play icon7:35
ISRO Chief S Somnath's big statement! 14 days are very important for the mission
JP Nadda set out on a tour of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami welcomed
play icon0:41
JP Nadda set out on a tour of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami welcomed

Trending Videos

Shobha Yatra will start again in Nuh? Statement of Hindu Sena on Brajmandal Yatra in Nuh
play icon11:5
Shobha Yatra will start again in Nuh? Statement of Hindu Sena on Brajmandal Yatra in Nuh
Madurai train fire kills 9, forensic investigation underway
play icon0:58
Madurai train fire kills 9, forensic investigation underway
Major accident in Romania, 26 people injured, 1 killed
play icon0:44
Major accident in Romania, 26 people injured, 1 killed
ISRO Chief S Somnath's big statement! 14 days are very important for the mission
play icon7:35
ISRO Chief S Somnath's big statement! 14 days are very important for the mission
JP Nadda set out on a tour of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami welcomed
play icon0:41
JP Nadda set out on a tour of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami welcomed
Opposition alliance,India Alliance,india alliance opposition,india alliance 2024,alliance,UPA alliance,india alliance vs nda,opposition alliance 2024,india alliance news,nda alliance parties,how many parties are in nda alliance,india alliance parties,opposition alliance news,I.N.D.I.A Alliance,opposition india alliance,opposition alliance india,arvind kejriwal on india alliance,NDA alliance,opposition alliance to visit manipur,Grand alliance,