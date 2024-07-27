videoDetails

There will be no change in leadership in UP - Source

| Updated: Jul 27, 2024, 02:54 PM IST

Zee News is going to tell you exclusive news on UP politics. It has been decided in UP that there will be no change in leadership. That means Yogi Adityanath will remain the Chief Minister. According to sources, there is not going to be any change in the CM in UP. There is a continuous review going on about BJP's defeat in UP in the Lok Sabha elections. CM Yogi himself has reviewed from the center to the state level. What has come out in this review. The shortcomings that have come to light. Discussions are going on to improve them.