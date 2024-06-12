Advertisement
Third attack in Jammu and Kashmir in 48 hours

Jun 12, 2024, 07:24 AM IST
Breaking News: Army encounter begins after terrorist attack in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir. Army killed a terrorist. Terrorists are upset with the swearing in of PM Narendra Modi and now a major terrorist attack has taken place in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir. Terrorists have opened fire in Hiranagar of Kathua. Recently terrorists attacked in Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir. The way terrorists targeted a bus returning from Shivkhori Terror Attack.

