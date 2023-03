videoDetails

This 97-year-old entrepreneur beat all barriers to become the eldest entrepreneur

| Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 02:38 PM IST

Harbhajan Kaur is the 94-year-old dadi who sells delectable sweets and pickles in Chandigarh and has been named 'Entrepreneur of the Year' by none other than Anand Mahindra. How did she start cooking? She was inspired by her father, a passionate cook, in her childhood.