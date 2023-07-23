trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639502
"This Is A Lot Of Atrocities Happening To Women That Should Be Stopped Immediately" Says Hema Malini

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 07:05 PM IST
Member of Parliament of Lok Sabha Hema Malini on July 23 condemned the horrific Manipur viral video showing two women being paraded naked by a mob. She said that such incidents should be stopped immediately.
