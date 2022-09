This is how the journey of PM Liz Truss has been

Liz Truss was not the favourite to win the elections in the initial stages but now as PM she faces major challenges like reviving the economy and solving the energy crisis.

| Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 12:30 AM IST

Liz Truss was not the favourite to win the elections in the initial stages but now as PM she faces major challenges like reviving the economy and solving the energy crisis.