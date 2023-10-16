trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2676023
This is not a ceasefire and humanitarian aid – Benjamin Netanyahu

Oct 16, 2023
Israel Big Statement on Gaza Strip: Israel had announced not to attack Gaza for 4 hours. After which now the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made it clear that this is not a ceasefire and humanitarian aid.
