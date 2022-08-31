NewsVideos

This is what Afghanistan captain had to say after a win over Bangladesh

Following Afghanistan’s seven-wicket win over Bangladesh at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022, Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi said their team is playing good game of cricket. “Everyone knows both Mujeeb and Rashid are world-class bowlers. They again showed their talent and ability. We plan to take early wickets to be ahead in the game. Everyone knows that we have power hitters in our team. We finished the game really well. Gurbaz tried a lot but couldn't hit them well. Shakib bowled brilliantly," said Nabi in a post-match presentation.

|Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 04:20 PM IST
