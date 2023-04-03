videoDetails
This Is What It Sounds Like When Plants Cry, Scientists Record Sound Unheard By Humans
Spring is here! And it's time to see those plants on your balcony bloom with fresh new flowers. But there is more to those plants than just a seasonal life cycle. Apart from growing and blooming, they can speak too. A new study has revealed that while you may not be able to hear them, they could very well be speaking, especially on a bad day when they are stressed, but not for long, their sound has finally been heard.