This Is What It Sounds Like When Plants Cry, Scientists Record Sound Unheard By Humans

| Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 11:52 PM IST

Spring is here! And it's time to see those plants on your balcony bloom with fresh new flowers. But there is more to those plants than just a seasonal life cycle. Apart from growing and blooming, they can speak too. A new study has revealed that while you may not be able to hear them, they could very well be speaking, especially on a bad day when they are stressed, but not for long, their sound has finally been heard.