aat Pate Ki: Rahul Gandhi didn't meet actual loco pilots - alleges BJP

Sonam | Updated: Jul 06, 2024, 10:26 PM IST

Baat Pate Ki: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi visited New Delhi Railway Station on Friday and met the loco pilot lobby. But the statement of the railway raised questions on this meeting. Actually, Rahul Gandhi reached the railway station with his team and visited the crew lobby. He also claimed that he talked to the loco pilots about their problems. But the railway rejected his claim.