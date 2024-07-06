videoDetails

Politics Sparks Over TMC Minister Firhad Hakim Controversial Statement

| Updated: Jul 06, 2024, 07:44 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: Today we will talk about West Bengal where BJP has alleged that Kolkata Mayor and minister in Mamata government Firhad Hakim is openly advocating conversion. This minister, who is considered very close to Didi, said from the stage that being a Muslim is a matter of good fortune. But the minister clearly said that he calls non-Islamic people unlucky. BJP accused Firhad Hakim of appealing to adopt Islam. On this statement of Firhad Hakim, BJP has once again fired arrows of Muslim appeasement and has questioned Mamata Banerjee's silence, from bulldozer action to the issue of reservation, Mamata government has been continuously accused of Muslim appeasement. But now a person sitting on a constitutional post is openly advocating conversion, CM Mamata Banerjee, who took out a rally of Sarvadharma Sambhaav in protest against the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha program, is also under the scanner.