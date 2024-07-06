Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2764035
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Politics Sparks Over TMC Minister Firhad Hakim Controversial Statement

|Updated: Jul 06, 2024, 07:44 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Taal Thok Ke: Today we will talk about West Bengal where BJP has alleged that Kolkata Mayor and minister in Mamata government Firhad Hakim is openly advocating conversion. This minister, who is considered very close to Didi, said from the stage that being a Muslim is a matter of good fortune. But the minister clearly said that he calls non-Islamic people unlucky. BJP accused Firhad Hakim of appealing to adopt Islam. On this statement of Firhad Hakim, BJP has once again fired arrows of Muslim appeasement and has questioned Mamata Banerjee's silence, from bulldozer action to the issue of reservation, Mamata government has been continuously accused of Muslim appeasement. But now a person sitting on a constitutional post is openly advocating conversion, CM Mamata Banerjee, who took out a rally of Sarvadharma Sambhaav in protest against the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha program, is also under the scanner.

All Videos

Rahul Gandhi meets Railway Loco Pilots, Politics Erupts
Play Icon03:05
Rahul Gandhi meets Railway Loco Pilots, Politics Erupts
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Budget On 23 July
Play Icon00:38
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Budget On 23 July
Badhir News: BSP chief Armstrong murdered in Tamil Nadu
Play Icon04:03
Badhir News: BSP chief Armstrong murdered in Tamil Nadu
1 Soldier killed in encounter with terrorists in Jammu Kashmir's Kulgam
Play Icon01:47
1 Soldier killed in encounter with terrorists in Jammu Kashmir's Kulgam
We will defeat Narendra Modi and BJP in Gujarat - Rahul Gandhi
Play Icon01:13
We will defeat Narendra Modi and BJP in Gujarat - Rahul Gandhi

Trending Videos

Rahul Gandhi meets Railway Loco Pilots, Politics Erupts
play icon3:5
Rahul Gandhi meets Railway Loco Pilots, Politics Erupts
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Budget On 23 July
play icon0:38
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Budget On 23 July
Badhir News: BSP chief Armstrong murdered in Tamil Nadu
play icon4:3
Badhir News: BSP chief Armstrong murdered in Tamil Nadu
1 Soldier killed in encounter with terrorists in Jammu Kashmir's Kulgam
play icon1:47
1 Soldier killed in encounter with terrorists in Jammu Kashmir's Kulgam
We will defeat Narendra Modi and BJP in Gujarat - Rahul Gandhi
play icon1:13
We will defeat Narendra Modi and BJP in Gujarat - Rahul Gandhi