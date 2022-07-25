NewsVideos

This new technology detects Alzheimer 17 years before its symptoms appear | Zee English News

A immuno-infrared sensor identifies misfolded protein biomarkers in the blood amyloid-beta to detect Alzheimer's disease. It identifies signs of Alzheimer's disease up to 17 years before any symptoms appear.

|Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 07:50 PM IST
