This snake has a microchip installed. Here's why... | Snake Charmer | Wild Animals | PETA | India

|Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 12:00 AM IST
This 5-foot long King Cobra has a grain size microchip in its body. Is this the revival of the dying art of snake charming? Watch now...

