This time not only Imran Khan but his entire staff has been arrested

|Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 05:34 PM IST
Imran Khan Arrested Again: Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has been sentenced to 3 years in prison by the Islamabad High Court in the Toshakhana case. After Imran's arrest, his entire staff based in Lahore has been arrested.

