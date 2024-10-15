videoDetails

Thook Jihad Law: CM Yogi to take strict action!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 15, 2024, 09:20 AM IST

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hold an important meeting with officials of Law Commission, Home Department, Police, Food Safety Department at his official residence today. In this meeting to be held at 6:30 pm, there will be a discussion on bringing strict laws to curb the trend of spitting in food items and selling them under fake names. The state government will also try to make consumers aware by bringing an ordinance to prevent food contamination...