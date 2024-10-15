Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2806866https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/thook-jihad-law-cm-yogi-to-take-strict-action-2806866.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Thook Jihad Law: CM Yogi to take strict action!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 15, 2024, 09:20 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hold an important meeting with officials of Law Commission, Home Department, Police, Food Safety Department at his official residence today. In this meeting to be held at 6:30 pm, there will be a discussion on bringing strict laws to curb the trend of spitting in food items and selling them under fake names. The state government will also try to make consumers aware by bringing an ordinance to prevent food contamination...

All Videos

Baba Siddique Murder Update: Who is Aman Sahu?
Play Icon03:36
Baba Siddique Murder Update: Who is Aman Sahu?
Bahraich Violence Update: Why UP on High Alert?
Play Icon03:05
Bahraich Violence Update: Why UP on High Alert?
Astrology Today: What are the remedies for your zodiac sign today?
Play Icon07:55
Astrology Today: What are the remedies for your zodiac sign today?
DNA: India Responds Strongly to Justin Trudeau’s Accusations in Nijjar Murder Case
Play Icon01:17
DNA: India Responds Strongly to Justin Trudeau’s Accusations in Nijjar Murder Case
DNA: Lawrence Bishnoi’s Involvement in Baba Siddique’s Murder: A Growing Threat?
Play Icon06:17
DNA: Lawrence Bishnoi’s Involvement in Baba Siddique’s Murder: A Growing Threat?

Trending Videos

Baba Siddique Murder Update: Who is Aman Sahu?
play icon3:36
Baba Siddique Murder Update: Who is Aman Sahu?
Bahraich Violence Update: Why UP on High Alert?
play icon3:5
Bahraich Violence Update: Why UP on High Alert?
Astrology Today: What are the remedies for your zodiac sign today?
play icon7:55
Astrology Today: What are the remedies for your zodiac sign today?
DNA: India Responds Strongly to Justin Trudeau’s Accusations in Nijjar Murder Case
play icon1:17
DNA: India Responds Strongly to Justin Trudeau’s Accusations in Nijjar Murder Case
DNA: Lawrence Bishnoi’s Involvement in Baba Siddique’s Murder: A Growing Threat?
play icon6:17
DNA: Lawrence Bishnoi’s Involvement in Baba Siddique’s Murder: A Growing Threat?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK