Three killed, as 3-storey building collapses in Gujarat's Dwarka amid heavy rainfall

| Updated: Jul 24, 2024, 10:44 AM IST

Building Collapses in Dwarka: A three-storey building has collapsed in Dwarka, Gujarat. Three people have died in this accident. This accident happened due to heavy rain. The NDRF team pulled all three out of the debris after 6 hours but they could not be saved.