Three-storey building collapses in Dombivli, one body recovered, rescue operation underway

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 16, 2023, 01:10 PM IST
A three-storey building collapsed in Dombivli, Maharashtra on the evening of September 15. One casualty has been reported so far. Earlier, one woman was rescued from the debris. Search and rescue operations are underway.
