NewsVideos
videoDetails

'Through Operation Ganga, We Brought Everyone Back To India': EAM S Jaishankar recalls success of ‘Operation Ganga’

|Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 02:55 PM IST
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, while addressing a seminar on Indian Foreign Policy objectives and features, recalled ‘Operation Ganga’ and said that PM Modi-led government is concerned for its people.

All Videos

WTC Final: 5th day's play started, after 10 years the dream of trophy will be fulfilled!
10:38
WTC Final: 5th day's play started, after 10 years the dream of trophy will be fulfilled!
There is so much arrogance in the PM that even the SC does not believe in it - said Kejriwal
7:14
There is so much arrogance in the PM that even the SC does not believe in it - said Kejriwal
Team India 280 runs away from becoming champion, will Kohli make the impossible possible?
7:8
Team India 280 runs away from becoming champion, will Kohli make the impossible possible?
AAP's mega rally against ordinance, CM Kejriwal targets PM Modi
12:3
AAP's mega rally against ordinance, CM Kejriwal targets PM Modi
AAP's rally against Centre's ordinance, Kejriwal said - Dictatorship has to be ended
23:42
AAP's rally against Centre's ordinance, Kejriwal said - Dictatorship has to be ended

Trending Videos

10:38
WTC Final: 5th day's play started, after 10 years the dream of trophy will be fulfilled!
7:14
There is so much arrogance in the PM that even the SC does not believe in it - said Kejriwal
7:8
Team India 280 runs away from becoming champion, will Kohli make the impossible possible?
12:3
AAP's mega rally against ordinance, CM Kejriwal targets PM Modi
23:42
AAP's rally against Centre's ordinance, Kejriwal said - Dictatorship has to be ended