NewsVideos
videoDetails

'Thunderous': eyewitness describes the moment of worst air crash in Nepal for three decades

|Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 09:20 AM IST
An eyewitness described the "thunderous crash" made when a domestic flight crashed in Pokhara, Nepal on Jan 15. Watch video to know more.

All Videos

Know 5 Big Reasons Behind Frequent Air Plane Crashes In Nepal
5:7
Know 5 Big Reasons Behind Frequent Air Plane Crashes In Nepal
Election Commission To Provide Remote Voting Machine Demo in Constitution Club Today
4:19
Election Commission To Provide Remote Voting Machine Demo in Constitution Club Today
TOP 50: The accident happened just 10 seconds before landing, 68 dead bodies recovered so far. Nepal Plane Crash | nonstop
7:42
TOP 50: The accident happened just 10 seconds before landing, 68 dead bodies recovered so far. Nepal Plane Crash | nonstop
Ind VS SL 3rd ODI: Team India beat Sri Lanka, 14 years old record broken in ODIs
3:36
Ind VS SL 3rd ODI: Team India beat Sri Lanka, 14 years old record broken in ODIs
ZEE Super 80: All 72 people died in the Nepal plane crash. Nepal Plane Crash | Latest Hindi News
11:23
ZEE Super 80: All 72 people died in the Nepal plane crash. Nepal Plane Crash | Latest Hindi News

Trending Videos

5:7
Know 5 Big Reasons Behind Frequent Air Plane Crashes In Nepal
4:19
Election Commission To Provide Remote Voting Machine Demo in Constitution Club Today
7:42
TOP 50: The accident happened just 10 seconds before landing, 68 dead bodies recovered so far. Nepal Plane Crash | nonstop
3:36
Ind VS SL 3rd ODI: Team India beat Sri Lanka, 14 years old record broken in ODIs
11:23
ZEE Super 80: All 72 people died in the Nepal plane crash. Nepal Plane Crash | Latest Hindi News