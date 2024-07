videoDetails

Tihar Administration writes letter to Home Department on CM Kejriwal's Heath

| Updated: Jul 15, 2024, 12:42 PM IST

Tihar Jail on Kejriwal Health: The controversy over the health of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar Jail has increased. While on one hand the Aam Aadmi Party has accused Kejriwal of losing weight rapidly in the jail, on the other hand the Tihar administration has written a letter to the Home Department and rejected the allegations of the Aam Aadmi Party.