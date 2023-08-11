trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647535
Tiranga Rally update: Every home tricolor bike rally will go through India Gate to Major Dhyanchand Stadium

|Updated: Aug 11, 2023, 10:04 AM IST
TIRANGA RALLY: Before Independence Day, Ministry of Culture has inaugurated Tiranga rally in every house across the country. BJP has started tricolor bike rally to every house of MPs from Delhi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar flagged off the rally.

