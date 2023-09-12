trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2661350
NewsVideos
videoDetails

TMC Leader Nusrat Jahan ED Breaking: ED interrogate MP Nusrat

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 02:38 PM IST
The ED registered a case against Jahan, a Bengali actor, related to her association as a director with a shady financial entity which allegedly duped senior citizens of several crores of rupees by promising them residential flats at reasonable rates.
Follow Us

All Videos

Ganesh Chaturthi Parliament Security New Dress Code: New dress of security personnel in the new Parliament
play icon2:41
Ganesh Chaturthi Parliament Security New Dress Code: New dress of security personnel in the new Parliament
Manipur Violence Breaking: Violence in Manipur, 3 people from Kuki community died
play icon0:39
Manipur Violence Breaking: Violence in Manipur, 3 people from Kuki community died
Nitin Gadkari On Diesel Vehicles Tax Breaking: 10% tax will be imposed on diesel vehicles!
play icon3:38
Nitin Gadkari On Diesel Vehicles Tax Breaking: 10% tax will be imposed on diesel vehicles!
New Sansad Dress Code: Lotus and khaki are also included in the new changes in the Parliament uniform.
play icon3:12
New Sansad Dress Code: Lotus and khaki are also included in the new changes in the Parliament uniform.
NIA Big Action On SFJ Chief Pannu Breaking News: 12PM NIA's noose on SFJ Chief Pannu
play icon1:1
NIA Big Action On SFJ Chief Pannu Breaking News: 12PM NIA's noose on SFJ Chief Pannu

Trending Videos

Ganesh Chaturthi Parliament Security New Dress Code: New dress of security personnel in the new Parliament
play icon2:41
Ganesh Chaturthi Parliament Security New Dress Code: New dress of security personnel in the new Parliament
Manipur Violence Breaking: Violence in Manipur, 3 people from Kuki community died
play icon0:39
Manipur Violence Breaking: Violence in Manipur, 3 people from Kuki community died
Nitin Gadkari On Diesel Vehicles Tax Breaking: 10% tax will be imposed on diesel vehicles!
play icon3:38
Nitin Gadkari On Diesel Vehicles Tax Breaking: 10% tax will be imposed on diesel vehicles!
New Sansad Dress Code: Lotus and khaki are also included in the new changes in the Parliament uniform.
play icon3:12
New Sansad Dress Code: Lotus and khaki are also included in the new changes in the Parliament uniform.
NIA Big Action On SFJ Chief Pannu Breaking News: 12PM NIA's noose on SFJ Chief Pannu
play icon1:1
NIA Big Action On SFJ Chief Pannu Breaking News: 12PM NIA's noose on SFJ Chief Pannu
TMC MP Nusrat Jahan,tmc mp nusrat jahan summoned,Nusrat Jahan,West Bengal politics,Actress turned politician,flat-selling scam,Opposition parties,Latest News,Trinamool Congress MP,residential properties,Trinamool Congress,political controversy,ed inquiry,ED summons,ED Questions TMC Leader Nusrat Jahan,ed on nusrat jahan,nusrat jahan tmc,Nusrat Jahan news,tmc leader ed enquiry,ED,ed on tmc leader,ED raids,nusrat jahan ed news,nusrat jahan ed action,