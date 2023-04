videoDetails

TMC MLA Jivan Krishna Saha arrested in West Bengal's Teacher Recruitment Case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 17, 2023, 09:06 AM IST

Another arrest has been made in West Bengal teacher recruitment scam case. CBI has arrested TMC MLA Jeevan Krishna Saha. Please tell that during the CBI raid, the TMC MLA has also thrown away his two phones.