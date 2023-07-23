trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639467
NewsVideos
videoDetails

TMC spokesperson stuck in Vishal Pandey's questions on opposition unity

|Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 06:08 PM IST
Once again the news of political violence has emerged from two districts of Bengal... BJP worker was stabbed to death in North Dinajpur... Whereas in West Midnapore BJP leader's house was pelted with stones and bombed. Mamta Banerjee government makes lakhs of claims to handle the situation but she is in the dock on the allegations of violence... Now there are questions about the law and order in the state...
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Korea Open 2023: India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty Win Men’s Doubles Title
play icon2:26
Korea Open 2023: India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty Win Men’s Doubles Title
Attempt to disturb peace in the guise of 'Muharram'! islamic flag on temple gate
play icon0:41
Attempt to disturb peace in the guise of 'Muharram'! islamic flag on temple gate
Seema Haider started crying bitterly on Zee Media's camera
play icon5:53
Seema Haider started crying bitterly on Zee Media's camera
Gujarat Flood Update: Horrible flood situation due to heavy rains, submerged Gujarat!
play icon11:31
Gujarat Flood Update: Horrible flood situation due to heavy rains, submerged Gujarat!
Seema Haider Agent: Chat between the bus driver and Seema revealed the secret!
play icon7:37
Seema Haider Agent: Chat between the bus driver and Seema revealed the secret!
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Korea Open 2023: India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty Win Men’s Doubles Title
play icon2:26
Korea Open 2023: India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty Win Men’s Doubles Title
Attempt to disturb peace in the guise of 'Muharram'! islamic flag on temple gate
play icon0:41
Attempt to disturb peace in the guise of 'Muharram'! islamic flag on temple gate
Seema Haider started crying bitterly on Zee Media's camera
play icon5:53
Seema Haider started crying bitterly on Zee Media's camera
Gujarat Flood Update: Horrible flood situation due to heavy rains, submerged Gujarat!
play icon11:31
Gujarat Flood Update: Horrible flood situation due to heavy rains, submerged Gujarat!
Seema Haider Agent: Chat between the bus driver and Seema revealed the secret!
play icon7:37
Seema Haider Agent: Chat between the bus driver and Seema revealed the secret!
Mamta Banerjee,TMC,today big debate,debate live,Latest News,today big news,BJP,Congress,India,NDA,bjp big news,Opposition alliance,Chidambaram,manipur video,West Bengal couple,Chidambaram slams BJP over Manipur,live news,Zee News,BJP vs Congress,