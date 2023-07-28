trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641777
TMC's Manav Jaiswal and BJP's KK Sharma gets in heated debate over Manipur violence

Jul 28, 2023
Taal Thok Ke: In today's episode of Taal Thok, the controversy over the Manipur violence amid the Monsoon session of Parliament was discussed. Meanwhile, there was a heated argument between TMC's Manav Jaiswal and BJP's KK Sharma and Manav Jaiswal completely forgot the decorum of language while retaliating.

