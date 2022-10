TN: Heavy rain batters Madurai, likely to continue till Oct 18

| Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 12:40 PM IST

Heavy rain lashed parts of Madurai in Tamil Nadu on October 12. As per India Meteorological Department, the city is likely to witness moderate rains till October 18. The maximum and minimum temperatures hovered between 34.6 degrees Celsius and 24.3 degrees Celsius.