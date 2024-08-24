Advertisement
To The Point: Assam Gangrape Accused dies in attempt to escape

Sonam|Updated: Aug 24, 2024, 11:50 AM IST
To The Point: There is anger across the country over the rape and gang rape incidents. People are protesting on the streets and meanwhile the atmosphere has become more heated due to the death of the accused who gang-raped a minor in Assam. The police took the accused to the crime scene to recreate the crime scene. Then the accused tries to escape from there and jumps into a pond. He died by drowning in the pond but now questions are being raised on this.

