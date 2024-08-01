Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2772573
NewsVideos
videoDetails

To The Point: Is Living in Delhi NCR a 'crime'?

|Updated: Aug 01, 2024, 12:54 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
To The Point: It has been raining heavily in Delhi since Wednesday evening. Due to this, there has been congestion in many areas. So for the people of Delhi, the Meteorological Department has issued a red alert of heavy rain. The Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rain till August 5. Let us tell you that the next 24 hours will be heavy for Delhi. Due to rain, there has been waterlogging at many places due to which people are facing a lot of problems.

All Videos

Severe Water Logging at Delhi's Ferozshah Kotla amid heavy rain
Play Icon09:09
Severe Water Logging at Delhi's Ferozshah Kotla amid heavy rain
Know all about Gurupradosh fast from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon05:39
Know all about Gurupradosh fast from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon05:33
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Watch TOP 50 News of the day
Play Icon06:26
Watch TOP 50 News of the day
Deshhit: Heavy waterlogging in UP assembly due to rain
Play Icon53:39
Deshhit: Heavy waterlogging in UP assembly due to rain

Trending Videos

Severe Water Logging at Delhi's Ferozshah Kotla amid heavy rain
play icon9:9
Severe Water Logging at Delhi's Ferozshah Kotla amid heavy rain
Know all about Gurupradosh fast from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
play icon5:39
Know all about Gurupradosh fast from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon5:33
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Watch TOP 50 News of the day
play icon6:26
Watch TOP 50 News of the day
Deshhit: Heavy waterlogging in UP assembly due to rain
play icon53:39
Deshhit: Heavy waterlogging in UP assembly due to rain