To The Point: Is Living in Delhi NCR a 'crime'?

| Updated: Aug 01, 2024, 12:54 PM IST

To The Point: It has been raining heavily in Delhi since Wednesday evening. Due to this, there has been congestion in many areas. So for the people of Delhi, the Meteorological Department has issued a red alert of heavy rain. The Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rain till August 5. Let us tell you that the next 24 hours will be heavy for Delhi. Due to rain, there has been waterlogging at many places due to which people are facing a lot of problems.